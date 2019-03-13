EQT (EQT) Shares Up 0.5%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.75. 118,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,741,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get EQT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other EQT news, EVP Donald M. Jenkins bought 5,750 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $111,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,189.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith bought 16,800 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $320,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,102 shares in the company, valued at $802,464.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,670 shares of company stock worth $740,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in EQT by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQT by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in EQT by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in EQT by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “EQT (EQT) Shares Up 0.5%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/eqt-eqt-shares-up-0-5.html.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.