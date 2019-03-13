Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 718,386 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718,386 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.53% of Centurylink worth $86,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of CTL opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 181.51%.

In other Centurylink news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $254,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,891.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,120. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

