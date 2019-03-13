Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 11,132 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ameriprise Financial worth $43,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,575,000 after acquiring an additional 342,277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,379,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,152,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,026,000 after buying an additional 53,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,523,000 after buying an additional 263,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,422,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,655,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

