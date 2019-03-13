Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $28.49 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,195 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Paychex worth $28,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $860,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,594,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

