Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,817 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $69,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 11,242.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after buying an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.53. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $233.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (down from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Coherent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

