Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 189,630 Shares of Toro Co (TTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,630 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 5,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,287,837 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 15,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,036,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $442,061.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,279.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,670. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.71. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

