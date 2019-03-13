Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/enzo-biochem-enz-announces-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.