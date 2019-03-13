Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239,233 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $89,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,608.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513,942 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,877.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,367,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,649 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,976 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,300 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

