Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 300.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 105,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.74. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $150.32 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, President Paul James O’shea bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 41,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,864,479.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Thomas Anthony Bowker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

