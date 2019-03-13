EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $$12.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,100,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,632. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 23rd. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.