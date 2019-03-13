Enjin Coin One Day Volume Reaches $40.45 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 76.3% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00004519 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Cobinhood. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $134.88 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00388625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.01667317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00229841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004886 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,509,485 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Coinrail, AirSwap, Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.