Engle Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.77 Million Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI)

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. ANGI Homeservices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after acquiring an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 20.8% in the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,024,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 29,531 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $463,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 154,036 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $2,547,755.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,058. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

