Engle Capital Management L.P. Invests $25.62 Million in Worldpay Inc (WP) Stock

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,619,000. Worldpay accounts for about 11.4% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Worldpay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Worldpay by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WP. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Engle Capital Management L.P. Invests $25.62 Million in Worldpay Inc (WP) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/engle-capital-management-l-p-invests-25-62-million-in-worldpay-inc-wp-stock.html.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.