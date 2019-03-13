EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

EnerSys stock opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

In related news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,696,672.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,001.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

