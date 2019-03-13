Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 6,000 Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Beigene by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 215,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Beigene by 619.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beigene by 22,043.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,446,000 after purchasing an additional 563,865 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beigene stock opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $697,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,298,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,506,222.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $734,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,794 shares of company stock worth $8,327,479. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

