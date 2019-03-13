Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 43,000 Shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 477.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Under Armour by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

