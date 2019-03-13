Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Empire State Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.75 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

