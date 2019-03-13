Emera (EMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.09

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$48.09 and last traded at C$47.90, with a volume of 291368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Emera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emera from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target (up from C$50.00) on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.58.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Emera Inc will post 2.92000000733515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

