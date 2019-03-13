eMagin Co. (EMAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 763,432 shares, a decrease of 4.2% from the February 15th total of 796,964 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 536,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,952 shares of company stock worth $953,936.

Shares of EMAN opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

