Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,334 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 869,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,572,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,365,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,251. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. OTR Global raised AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

