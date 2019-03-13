Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Elk Creek Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,935,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,842,436,000 after buying an additional 625,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,743,000 after buying an additional 213,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,071,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,097,000 after buying an additional 1,714,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,941,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,296,000 after buying an additional 739,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $278,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,263.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $238,020.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock worth $39,289,000 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for treating patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

