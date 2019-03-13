Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:EVT opened at C$108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $606.48 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$97.91 and a 12 month high of C$115.73.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Economic Investment Trust Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (EVT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/economic-investment-trust-limited-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-evt.html.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.