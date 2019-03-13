Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.73 ($0.05), with a volume of 506138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.78 ($0.05).

In related news, insider Martin Hull bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,226.71).

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/echo-energy-echo-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-3-70.html.

About Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

