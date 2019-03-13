EBCH (EBCH) Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One EBCH token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. EBCH has a market cap of $78,778.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCH has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00390952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.01665600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00230322 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004867 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025882 BTC.

EBCH Profile

EBCH launched on November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin . EBCH’s official website is CoinPulse.io

EBCH Token Trading

EBCH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCH using one of the exchanges listed above.

