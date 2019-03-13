eBay (EBAY) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eBay by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

