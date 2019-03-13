E. W. Scripps (SSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

E. W. Scripps has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE SSP opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other E. W. Scripps news, Director Charles L. Barmonde acquired 2,114 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mary Peirce acquired 8,099 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $161,656.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,309.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 403,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,008,582 and sold 23,400 shares valued at $460,514. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E. W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

