Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,586 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 253.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,535 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,727,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1,667.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,830 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,002,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 963,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,366,212.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,169.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $545,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NYSE DRE opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

