DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE DTF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. DTF Tax Free Income has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $13.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax Free Income stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of DTF Tax Free Income worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

