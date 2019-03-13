DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE DTF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. DTF Tax Free Income has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $13.52.
DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
