DSP Group (DSPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.94

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 2200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $302.53 million, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 21,854 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $236,897.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,193 shares of company stock worth $934,629. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.
DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
