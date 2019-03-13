Drive Shack (DS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Drive Shack stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Drive Shack worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.

