Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DHF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.26.

In other Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund.

