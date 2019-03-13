Dover Corp (DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,879. Dover has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $196,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

