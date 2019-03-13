Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

PLOW stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $569,957.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 218,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,857,421.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $45,302.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,824.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,830 shares of company stock valued at $886,953. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

