Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, CL King lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $260.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,708,000 after purchasing an additional 136,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,732,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,213,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,213,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,633,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

