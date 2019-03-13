Donald S. Moss Purchases 10,000 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Stock

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Director Donald S. Moss bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 124.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -21.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. Citigroup upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

