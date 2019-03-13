Domo (DOMO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($4.07)-($3.99) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($4.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $173-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.09 million.Domo also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-4.07–3.99 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,118. Domo has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Domo worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

