Domo (DOMO) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-4.07–3.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.08 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $-1.3–1.26 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 1,027,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Domo has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $36.87.
About Domo
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
