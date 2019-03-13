Domo (DOMO) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-4.07–3.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.08 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $-1.3–1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 1,027,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Domo has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Domo worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

