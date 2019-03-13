Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $96,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.90.

Shares of DPZ opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.29 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-position-boosted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.