Dollarcoin Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $8,956.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.03288946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.02517682 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003157 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000580 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

