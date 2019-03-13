DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
DNP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,366. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.62.
In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider International Group I. American purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100,000.00 per share, with a total value of $66,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.