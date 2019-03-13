Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG) Receives €28.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.25 ($32.85).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €26.89 ($31.27). 282,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €12.44 ($14.47) and a 1 year high of €28.68 ($33.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.