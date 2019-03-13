Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €24.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €24.70 ($28.72) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Macquarie set a €19.90 ($23.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.21 ($29.32).

ETR LHA opened at €22.69 ($26.38) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

