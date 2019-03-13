Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Despegar.com worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 140.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $10,672,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 28.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.91. Despegar.com Corp has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

