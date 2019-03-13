Desjardins Comments on Aecon Group Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.56.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$18.09 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

