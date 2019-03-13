DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. DeltaChain has a market cap of $17,980.00 and $4.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00440619 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00085575 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000303 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003410 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,479,488,833 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

