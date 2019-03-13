Delek Group Ltd. Invests $4.02 Million in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,856,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,329 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 823,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 334,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of KL stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

