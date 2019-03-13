Delek Group Ltd. Has $7.86 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Delek Group Ltd. reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,273,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $169,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,837.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delek Group Ltd. Has $7.86 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/delek-group-ltd-has-7-86-million-position-in-assured-guaranty-ltd-ago.html.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.