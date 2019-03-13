Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post $376.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $400.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

DECK stock opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,092,000 after buying an additional 422,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $53,144,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,054,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,803,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,718,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

