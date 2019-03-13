DDD Partners LLC Takes Position in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Infinera Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

