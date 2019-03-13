DDD Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,450 US Concrete Inc (USCR)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in US Concrete by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in US Concrete by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in US Concrete by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period.

Get US Concrete alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,623.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $382,659. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DDD Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,450 US Concrete Inc (USCR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/ddd-partners-llc-acquires-shares-of-34450-us-concrete-inc-uscr.html.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.